Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2024: NVAX, MRNA, SNY, MGNX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.4%.

Novavax (NVAX) skyrocketed past 123% after saying it signed a co-exclusive licensing agreement with Sanofi (SNY) to provide broader access to a protein-based non-mRNA adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine from 2025 onwards.

The US Food and Drug Administration has informed Moderna (MRNA) it has pushed back approval of the company's biologics license application for its investigational respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to the end of May from the previously communicated Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of May 12 due to "administrative constraints," the company said. Moderna was down more than 1% pre-bell.

MacroGenics (MGNX) plummeted more than 68% after saying five patients have died in the ongoing mid-stage study of its experimental drug to treat a type of prostate cancer.

