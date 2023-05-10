Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2023: TEVA, SYNH, RETA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was climbing by 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 1.0% recently.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was slipping 6% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.40, per diluted share, down from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

Syneos Health (SYNH) was gaining nearly 9.0% in value after saying it has agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private investment firm affiliates for $43 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $7.1 billion, including outstanding debt.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was retreating by nearly 13% as it reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $1.81 per diluted share, widening from a per-share loss of $1.33 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected a loss of $1.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.