Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2023: CTIC, ICU, BCYC

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was little changed.

In company news, CTI BioPharma (CTIC) shares jumped 85% after the company said it agreed to be acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or Sobi, for $9.10 per common share.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares slid almost 35% after it said that the US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research rejected its humanitarian device exemption application for its pediatric selective cytopheretic device, or SCD.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Bayer said they have started a collaboration to discover, develop, make and commercialize Bicycle radioconjugates for oncology targets. Bicycle Therapeutics shares were 5.9%.

