Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2022: SWAV,BHVN,PFE,ITCI

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) hanging on for a 0.2% gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 2.7% late in Tuesday trade.

In company news, ShockWave Medical (SWAV) added over 17% after the medical device company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 revenue outlook by $30 million on both sides of its prior forecast range to also exceed Wall Street estimates. ShockWave earned $0.39 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.68 per share loss during the year-ago period and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per share profit. Revenue nearly tripled, rising 193% year-over-year to $93.6 million and also beating the $86.4 million analyst mean.

Biohaven Pharma (BHVN) raced almost 69% higher after Pfizer (PFE) Tuesday offered to buy the 97.4% of the specialty drug maker it didn't already own for $11.6 billion, with investors receiving $148.50 in cash for each Biohaven share plus 0.5 of a share in a new publicly traded company that will own Biohaven's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide pipeline. The companies Nov. 9 announced a strategic collaboration and licensing pact that included Pfizer paying $150 million in cash and buying a 2.6% equity stake in Biohaven for $350 million. Pfizer shares were climbing 1.8% this afternoon.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) rose more than 23% after Tuesday reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.78 per share compared with its $0.65 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ looking for $0.93 loss per share. Revenue for the biopharmaceuticals firm more than doubled to $35 million and also exceeding the $33.5 million Street view.

