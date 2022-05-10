US Markets
BHVN

Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2022: BHVN, PFE, NVAX, XRAY, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.63% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 2%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) shares were surging past 70% after the company and Pfizer (PFE) announced a definitive deal, under which Pfizer agreed to acquire the remaining shares in Biohaven that it didn't already own for $11.6 billion.

Novavax (NVAX) reported late Monday Q1 earnings of $2.56 per diluted share, up from a loss per diluted share of $3.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated earnings of $2.49 per share. Novavax shares were recently slipping past 24%.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) shares were more than 10% lower as it reported preliminary Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHVN PFE NVAX XRAY XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular