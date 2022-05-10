Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2022: BHVN, PFE, NVAX, XRAY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.63% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 2%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) shares were surging past 70% after the company and Pfizer (PFE) announced a definitive deal, under which Pfizer agreed to acquire the remaining shares in Biohaven that it didn't already own for $11.6 billion.

Novavax (NVAX) reported late Monday Q1 earnings of $2.56 per diluted share, up from a loss per diluted share of $3.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated earnings of $2.49 per share. Novavax shares were recently slipping past 24%.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) shares were more than 10% lower as it reported preliminary Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.