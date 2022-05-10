Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2022: BHVN, PFE, EVAX, ITCI, MRK

Health care stocks still were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both hanging on for a 0.1% gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.9%.

In company news, Biohaven Pharma (BHVN) raced almost 70% higher after Pfizer (PFE) Tuesday offered to buy the 97.4% of the specialty drug maker it didn't already own for $11.6 billion, with investors receiving $148.50 in cash for each Biohaven share plus 0.5 of a share in a new publicly traded company that will own Biohaven's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide pipeline. The companies Nov. 9 announced a strategic collaboration and licensing pact that included Pfizer paying $150 million in cash and buying a 2.6% equity stake in Biohaven for $350 million. Pfizer shares were climbing 0.5% this afternoon.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) rose more than 19% after Tuesday reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.78 per share compared with its $0.65 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ looking for $0.93 loss per share. Revenue for the biopharmaceuticals firm more than doubled to $35 million and also exceeding the $33.5 million Street view.

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) was sinking over 11%, giving back an early 35% gain that followed the company saying it successfully produced personalized cancer immunotherapies for all of the melanoma patients enrolled in a phase I/IIa trial of its EVX-02 drug candidate after their tumors were surgically removed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.