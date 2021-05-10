US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2021: BNTX, VTRS, BHVN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading higher premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.17% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.19%.

BioNTech (BNTX) was rallying past 9% after saying it swung to a Q1 profit of 4.39 euros ($5.34) per share from a loss of 0.24 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 3.09 euros.

Viatris (VTRS) reported higher Q1 revenue that topped Street estimates. It was advancing by more than 5%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) was more than 1% lower after it reported an adjusted net loss of $2.97 per share for Q1 of 2020, compared with a loss of $2.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.60 per share.

