Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2024: STVN, TAK, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) being inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slightly higher recently.

Stevanato Group (STVN) was down more than 10% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also lowered its full-year outlook for adjusted EPS and revenue.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was down 0.8% after it reported fiscal Q4 core earnings of 72 yen ($0.46) per basic share, down from 102 yen a year earlier.

Merck (MRK) was 0.1% lower after saying a late-stage trial assessing its cancer drug Keytruda plus chemotherapy as adjuvant treatment, with or without radiotherapy, did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival, or DFS, for the treatment of high-risk endometrial cancer post-surgery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.