Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2024: RAPT, XFOR, IRWD, STVN

May 09, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each gaining about 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) shares plunged about 40% after the company reported a wider loss in Q1 and closed its trials of zelnecirnon in atopic dermatitis and asthma.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) shares sank 18% after the company reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.02, swinging from earnings of $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.15.

Stevanato (STVN) shares shed 21% after it posted a Q1 adjusted EPS of 0.08 euro ($0.09), down from 0.11 euro a year ago.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) rose 3.4% after the company said Thursday it has received $125 million in additional capital, extending its projected cash runway into late 2025.

