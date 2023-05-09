Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2023: NVAX, CLVT, LEXX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Novavax (NVAX) said it plans to cut a quarter of its workforce to reduce costs while announcing positive data on its COVID-influenza combination vaccine and other shots. Novavax was rallying past 19% in recent premarket activity.

Clarivate (CLVT) was gaining nearly 6% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.21 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.15 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) was retreating by nearly 28% after it priced its public offering of about 2.1 million units at $0.95 each for gross proceeds of about $2 million.

