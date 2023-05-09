News & Insights

US Markets
GILD

Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2023: GILD, DVA, RCKT, NVAX

May 09, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were dropping late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In company news, Gilead Sciences (GILD) was cleared by a Delaware federal court jury in a US government lawsuit over HIV drug patents, CNBC reported. Gilead was rising 0.3%.

DaVita (DVA) shares rose 13% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings outlook.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) said the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for RP-A601, a candidate for treatment of inherited heart disease arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy due to plakophilin 2 pathogenic variants. Rocket shares were dropping 2.9%.

Novavax (NVAX) said it plans to cut a quarter of its workforce to reduce costs while announcing positive data on its COVID-influenza combination vaccine and other shots. Novavax surged 28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

