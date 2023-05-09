Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2023: DVA, RCKT, NVAX

Health care stocks were dropping Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, DaVita (DVA) shares rose past 14% after it reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings outlook.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) said the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for RP-A601, a candidate for treatment of inherited heart disease arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy due to plakophilin 2 pathogenic variants. Rocket shares were dropping 2.5%.

Novavax (NVAX) said it plans to cut a quarter of its workforce to reduce costs while announcing positive data on its COVID-influenza combination vaccine and other shots. Novavax was up almost 29%.

