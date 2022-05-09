Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2022: SGEN,BHC,BHC.TO,VTRS,BNTX

Health care stocks were still mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 4.7%.

In company news, Seagen (SGEN) slid almost 12% after the oncology company Monday said board chairman and CEO Clay Siegall has been placed on a leave of absence following an alleged instance of domestic violence recently at his home, an accusation Siegall denies. Chief Medical Officer Roger Dansey was selected to be interim CEO, the company said.

Bausch Health (BHC) fell almost 20% after RBC Capital Markets Monday cut its price target for the branded and generic pharmaceuticals company by $11 to $21 a share.

To the upside, BioNTech (BNTX) climbed 2.5% after Monday reporting Q1 net income of 14.24 euros ($15.04) per share, more than triple its 4.39 euros per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the German biopharmaceuticals company to earn 8.90 euros per share. Revenue increased 211% year-over-year to 6.37 billion euros, also exceeding the 4.50 billion euros analyst mean.

Viatris (VTRS) added 5.2% after the brand name and generic drugs maker swung to a Q1 profit of $0.33 per share, reversing an $0.86 per share loss during the same quarter last year and easily beating the two-analyst consensus looking for net income of $0.08 per share.

