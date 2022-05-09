Health Care Sector Update for 05/09/2022: LH, PHG, ELAN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks declined premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were more than 1% lower recently.

Laboratory Corp of America (LH) was 5% lower after saying it will buy some assets from AtlantiCare's clinical outreach division in southern New Jersey. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Philips (PHG) said the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its new MR 7700 imaging system. Philips was down more than 3% recently.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) fell by more than 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.37 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.