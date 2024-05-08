News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2024: MASI, LGND, MYGN

May 08, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were slipping late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each easing around 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.5%.

In corporate news, Masimo (MASI) shares sank 13%, a day after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.77 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) soared 20%, a day after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 performance.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) surged 9%, a day after its Q1 adjusted net income and revenue exceeded analysts' estimates.

Pfizer (PFE) has agreed to settle more than 10,000 cases accusing it of hiding the cancer risks associated with its Zantac heartburn drug, Bloomberg reported. Pfizer shares rose almost 2%.

