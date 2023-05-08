News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2023: IMRN, CTLT, GOCO, BAX

May 08, 2023

Health care stocks were steady to lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Immuron (IMRN) shares surged 47% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for a product designed to prevent diarrhea caused by certain bacteria.

Catalent (CTLT) shares dropped 25% after the contract drug manufacturer said it will delay the release of its fiscal Q3 results and reduce its 2023 revenue guidance.

GoHealth (GOCO) shares jumped 33% after the company reported a Q1 net loss of $1.12 per share, narrowing from a loss of $1.74 a year earlier.

Baxter International (BAX) said it agreed to sell its BioPharma Solutions business to Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 billion in cash. Baxter shares were down 0.9%.

