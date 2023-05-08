Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2023: IMRN, CTLT, GOCO, BAX

Health care stocks were steady to lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Immuron (IMRN) shares surged 47% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for a product designed to prevent diarrhea caused by certain bacteria.

Catalent (CTLT) shares dropped 25% after the contract drug manufacturer said it will delay the release of its fiscal Q3 results and reduce its 2023 revenue guidance.

GoHealth (GOCO) shares jumped 33% after the company reported a Q1 net loss of $1.12 per share, narrowing from a loss of $1.74 a year earlier.

Baxter International (BAX) said it agreed to sell its BioPharma Solutions business to Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 billion in cash. Baxter shares were down 0.9%.

