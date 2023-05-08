Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2023: IMRN, CTLT, BGNE

Health care stocks were flat pre-market Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and the SPDR Health Care Select ETF (IBB) both unchanged.

The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were also flat.

In company news, Immuron (IMRN) was up nearly 65% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for a product aimed to prevent diarrhea caused by certain bacteria.

BeiGene (BGNE) said Saturday that China's National Medical Products Administration authorized four applications for Brukinsa to treat B-cell malignancies. The company's shares were up 3.1% premarket Monday.

Catalent (CTLT) stock was down more than 23% after the company said Friday it was notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment to buy up to 2 million of its shares at $42.95 per share and recommended that shareholders reject it.

