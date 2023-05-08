Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2023: CTLT, GOCO, BAX

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1%.

In company news, Catalent (CTLT) shares dropped more than 25% after the contract drug manufacturer said it will delay the release of its fiscal Q3 results and reduce its 2023 revenue guidance.

GoHealth (GOCO) shares rose over 27% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $1.12 per share, narrowing from a loss of $1.74 a year earlier.

Baxter International (BAX) said it agreed to sell its BioPharma Solutions business to Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 billion in cash. Baxter shares were down 0.5%.

