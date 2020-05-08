Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2020: RDHL, FBIO, TTPH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) unchanged in recent trading, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was more than 1% higher.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) was climbing past 10% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its investigational new-drug (IND) application for a phase 2a clinical study evaluating opaganib in patients with confirmed moderate-to-severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, which is the cause of COVID-19.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) was up more than 14% as it reported that its partner company Oncogenuity signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Columbia University to develop novel oligonucleotides to treat genetically driven cancers.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) was down nearly 12% as its Q1 net loss narrowed to $1.31 per share from a $7.25 loss in the year-ago period and topped the CapIQ mean for a $1.63 loss.

