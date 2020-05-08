Health Care Sector Update for 05/08/2020: LHCG,ZOM,QRVO,PSTI

Health care stocks gave back a portion of their prior advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 0.8% gain.

In company news, LHC Group (LHCG) climbed more than 11% after reporting Q1 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the home health care services company earned $0.75 per share, down from $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew 2% over year-ago levels to $512.9 million, also topping the $504.4 million analyst mean. The company also said it was expecting an increase in patient volume during the second half of the year as elected surgeries resume.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) rose more than 17% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved phase II testing of the company's PLX cells in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infections. The upcoming double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of either one or two injections of PLX cells among 140 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators with a primary endpoint measuring the number of ventilator-free days after 28 days of treatment.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) was ending 14% lower this afternoon, reversing an early 30% advance that followed electronic components manufacturer Qorvo (QRVO) late Thursday saying it used its acoustic resonator technology to complete an initial assay with Zomedica's Truforma point-of-care veterinary diagnostics platform. The companies signed a supply and development agreement in 2018, with Qorvo applying its expertise with radio-frequency devices and microfluidics to develop the experimental testing device for animals while Zomedica is responsible for its validation, marketing and sales.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) fell 4.4% after late Thursday reporting a normalized Q1 net loss of $0.78 per share, improving on an $0.89 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.44 per share loss. Revenue rose to $105.9 million from $40.9 million during the year-ago period but also lagged the $115.10 Street view.

