OSCR

Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2024: OSCR, MDGL, ITCI, XLV, IBB

May 07, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) both unchanged.

Oscar Health (OSCR) shares were up nearly 15% after the company swung to Q1 earnings and posted higher revenue for the quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) stock was down more than 5% after the company reported a Q1 net loss of $7.38 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $4.23 per share a year earlier.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) shares were 0.4% higher after the company reported a narrower Q1 net loss and higher revenue for the quarter.

