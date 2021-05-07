Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2021: ORPH, PUMA, ELAN

Health care stocks were rising ahead of the opening bell on Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.12% higher while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.98% recently.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) was dropping by almost 23% after its phase 3 trial of arimoclomol to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis failed to meet its primary or secondary endpoints.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was up more than 3% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion compared with adjusted EPS of $0.13 and revenue of $658 million last year. The veterinary health company also raised its full-year adjusted profit and revenue outlook.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) was little changed after reporting Q1 adjusted diluted EPS $0.55 and sales of $98.2 million compared with a loss of $0.20 per share and sales of $51.2 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.