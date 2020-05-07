US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2020: MRNA, TEVA, EXAS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trending higher premarket Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 1%, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 1% higher.

Moderna (MRNA) was more than 16% higher as it posted a Q1 net loss of $0.35 compared with a loss of $0.40 per share in the corresponding 2019 quarter. The average view from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for a loss of $0.36 per share.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was climbing past 14% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.59.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) was down more than 2% after it booked a Q1 net loss of $0.71 per share, wider than last year's loss of $0.66 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a net loss of $0.67.

