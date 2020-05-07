Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2020: LVGO,NTRA,APLS

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% although the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.8% this afternoon.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1%.

In company news, Livongo Health (LVGO) was climbing nearly 12% higher after the medical device company late Wednesday reported a surprise non-GAAP Q1 profit and revenue also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.03 per share during the three months ended March 31, improving on a $0.46 per share adjusted net loss and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 116% year-over-year to $68.8 million and topped the $68.8 million Street view.

Natera (NTRA) climbed almost 18% after the pre-natal genetic testing company reported a 41% increase in Q1 net sales over year-ago levels, rising to $94 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $9 million. It also narrowed its net loss for the three months ended March 31 to $0.45 per share from $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year and topped the analyst mean expecting a $0.57 per share GAAP loss.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) tumbled over 11% after announcing a $238.9 million private placement of 3.5% convertible senior notes due 2026. The notes have an initial conversion rate of $39.46 per share, subject to adjustment following certain events.

