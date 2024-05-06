Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2024: XLV, IBB, BNTX, EYPT, KRYS

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) adding 0.3%.

BioNTech (BNTX) shares were down 2.6% after the company reported a Q1 loss of 1.31 euros ($1.41) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 2.05 euros per share a year earlier.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) shares slid 28% in premarket activity after the company said a trial of its potential diabetes treatment Duravyu failed to meet the primary endpoint of improvement of at least two levels on the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale as of week 36.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) reported Q1 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from a net loss of $1.76 a year earlier. The company's shares were down 8% pre-bell Monday.

