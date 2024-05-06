News & Insights

US Markets
XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2024: XLV, IBB, BNTX, EYPT, KRYS

May 06, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) adding 0.3%.

BioNTech (BNTX) shares were down 2.6% after the company reported a Q1 loss of 1.31 euros ($1.41) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 2.05 euros per share a year earlier.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) shares slid 28% in premarket activity after the company said a trial of its potential diabetes treatment Duravyu failed to meet the primary endpoint of improvement of at least two levels on the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale as of week 36.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) reported Q1 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from a net loss of $1.76 a year earlier. The company's shares were down 8% pre-bell Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
IBB
BNTX
EYPT
KRYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.