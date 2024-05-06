Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2024: GLYC, BCRX, LYEL, BNTX

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, GlycoMimetics (GLYC) shares plunged 82% after the company said a late-stage study of uproleselan plus chemotherapy failed to meet its main goal for blood cancer.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) shares surged 17% after the company's Q1 results topped estimates.

Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) shares popped 6.6% after its Q1 net loss narrowed.

BioNTech (BNTX) swung to a Q1 loss as revenue tumbled more than expected on lower commercial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. Its shares eased 0.4%.

