News & Insights

US Markets
GLYC

Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2024: GLYC, BCRX, LYEL, BNTX

May 06, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, GlycoMimetics (GLYC) shares plunged 82% after the company said a late-stage study of uproleselan plus chemotherapy failed to meet its main goal for blood cancer.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) shares surged 17% after the company's Q1 results topped estimates.

Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) shares popped 6.6% after its Q1 net loss narrowed.

BioNTech (BNTX) swung to a Q1 loss as revenue tumbled more than expected on lower commercial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. Its shares eased 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLYC
BCRX
LYEL
BNTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.