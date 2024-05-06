News & Insights

US Markets
BNTX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2024: BNTX, GRFS, OM

May 06, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.2%.

In corporate news, BioNTech (BNTX) swung to a Q1 loss as revenue tumbled more than expected on lower commercial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. The stock eased 0.3%.

Grifols (GRFS) shares jumped 7.2% as the company said its previously announced sale of a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier is being finalized to close in June.

Outset Medical (OM) surged 26% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for TabloCart with prefiltration, an optional accessory to its Tablo Hemodialysis System dialysis machine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX
GRFS
OM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.