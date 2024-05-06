Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2024: BNTX, GRFS, OM

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.2%.

In corporate news, BioNTech (BNTX) swung to a Q1 loss as revenue tumbled more than expected on lower commercial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. The stock eased 0.3%.

Grifols (GRFS) shares jumped 7.2% as the company said its previously announced sale of a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier is being finalized to close in June.

Outset Medical (OM) surged 26% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for TabloCart with prefiltration, an optional accessory to its Tablo Hemodialysis System dialysis machine.

