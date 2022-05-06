US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2022: ZLAB, ILMN, BLCO, BHC, BHC.TO

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was plunging 4.0%.

In company news, Zai Lab (ZLAB) fell over 15% after Guggenheim Friday cut its price target for the cancer and autoimmune disorder treatments company by $49 to $85 a share.

Illumina (ILMN) fell 15%, leading declines on the S&P 500, after the genomic analysis company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.07 per share, down compared with its $1.89 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Illumina to earn $0.89 per share.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) added 7% in its stock market debut Friday after the former Bausch Health (BHC) unit completed a downsized $630 million initial public offering of 35 million shares at $18 apiece, down from its expected $21 to $24 price range.

