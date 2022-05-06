US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2022: RARE,ZLAB,ILMN,BLCO,BHC,BHC.TO

Health care stocks narrowed their midday losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both falling 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was plunging 3.8%.

In company news, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) declined over 13% after the specialty drug maker late Thursday reported a Q1 net loss of $2.19 per share, expanding on its $2.03 per share loss during the same quarter last year and compared to the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.80 per share net loss for the three months ended March 31 on a GAAP basis.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) plunged more than 20% after Guggenheim Friday cut its price target for the cancer and autoimmune disorder treatments company by $49 to $85 a share.

Illumina (ILMN) fell almost 15%, leading declines on the S&P 500, after the genomic analysis company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.07 per share, down compared with its $1.89 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Illumina to earn $0.89 per share.

Among gainers, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) added nearly 9% in its stock market debut Friday after the former Bausch Health (BHC) unit completed a downsized $630 million initial public offering of 35 million shares at $18 apiece, down from its expected $21 to $24 price range.

