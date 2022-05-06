US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2022: IRTC, IMGN, CI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.46%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.95% lower.

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) reported a Q1 diluted loss of $1.71 per-share, compared with a $0.95 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $1.18. iRhythm Technologies was recently up more than 21%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) reported a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share, compared with a loss of $0.17 last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.21 per share. ImmunoGen was more than 6% lower recently.

Cigna (CI) was almost 2% higher as it reported a Q1 adjusted profit of $6.01 per share, up from $4.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ EPS of $5.18 per share.

