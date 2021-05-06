US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2021: VYNE,OCGN,BNTX,MRNA,PFE

Health care stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF falling 0.6% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 0.9%.

In company news, VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) tumbled over 21% after the specialty drug maker said its Q1 revenue more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 135% to $4.1 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.8 million.

Ocugen (OCGN) fell nearly 12% after reporting efficacy data for its OCU200 potential therapy for diseases like diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration.

BioNTech (BNTX) dropped 1.2% - with Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) also declining - after US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the US will back a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

