Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2021: MRNA, TXG, BDX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.93% lower.

Moderna (MRNA) posted Q1 net earnings of $2.84 per share, compared with a loss of $0.35 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.47. Separately, the company announced a supply agreement with the Swiss federal government for 7 million doses of a booster vaccine in 2022. Moderna was slipping past 7% in recent trading.

10x Genomics (TXG) reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.22 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.28. 10x Genomics was recently down more than 8%.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) reported Thursday fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.19 per share, up from $2.55 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.04. Becton, Dickinson and Co. was slipping past 3% recently.

