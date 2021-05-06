Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2021: CAH,VYNE,OCGN,BNTX,MRNA,PFE

Health care stocks retreated Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Cardinal Health (CAH) shares fell 7.5% after the health care supplies company said its adjusted fiscal Q3 earnings fell to $1.53 per share, trailing analyst estimates, and it also narrowed its profit forecast for its FY21 ending June 30.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) tumbled 20% after the specialty drugmaker said its Q1 revenue more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 135% to $4.1 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.8 million.

Ocugen (OCGN) fell 14% after reporting efficacy data for its OCU200 potential therapy for diseases like diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration.

BioNTech (BNTX) dropped 1.5% - with Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) also declining - after US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the US will back a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.