US Markets
CAH

Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2021: CAH,VYNE,OCGN,BNTX,MRNA,PFE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks retreated Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Cardinal Health (CAH) shares fell 7.5% after the health care supplies company said its adjusted fiscal Q3 earnings fell to $1.53 per share, trailing analyst estimates, and it also narrowed its profit forecast for its FY21 ending June 30.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) tumbled 20% after the specialty drugmaker said its Q1 revenue more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 135% to $4.1 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.8 million.

Ocugen (OCGN) fell 14% after reporting efficacy data for its OCU200 potential therapy for diseases like diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration.

BioNTech (BNTX) dropped 1.5% - with Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) also declining - after US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the US will back a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH VYNE OCGN BNTX MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular