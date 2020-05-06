Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2020: VAPO, CVS, ZTS, IBB, XLV
Health care stocks were inactive pre-bell Wednesday, with both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) unchanged in recent trading.
Vapotherm (VAPO) was up more than 12% after it posted a Q1 net loss of $0.66 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.76 per share a year earlier but still missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus for a loss of $0.58.
CVS Health (CVS) was more than 3% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.91, up from $1.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $1.63 per share.
Zoetis (ZTS) was declining by more than 4% after it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95 for Q1, compared with $0.88 for the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected adjusted diluted EPS of $0.87.
