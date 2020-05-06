Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2020: HZNP,TGTX,SILK

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 1.1%%

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) rose over 17% to a best-ever $43.90 a share after earlier Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and also raised its FY20 sales forecast due to projected sales of its Tepezza drug treatment for eye disease associated with thyroid disorders. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.40 per share during the three months ended March 31, up from $0.30 per share and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus by $0.19 per share. Net sales increased to $355.9 million from $280.4 million last year, also topping the $287.9 million Street view.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) climbed 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Tuesday priced a $60 million at-the-market public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock. The stock also was benefiting Wednesday from B Riley increasing its price target for TG Therapetuics by $4 to $29 a share and reiterated its buy investment recommendation.

Silk Road Medical (SILK) slid more than 12% after the medical device company Wednesday priced a $75 million public offering of slightly more than 6.8 million common shares at $39 apiece, representing a 9.9% discount to its most recent closing price. The company sold over 1.9 million shares through the offering while existing investors sold nearly 4.9 million of their shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.