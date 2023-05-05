Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2023: MBOT, PRGO, NBTX

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.1% higher.

In company news, Microbot Medical (MBOT) shares were up over 11% after the company said its Liberty robotic system for endovascular procedures showed potential with no immediate adverse events reported, based on data from an animal study.

Perrigo's (PRGO) request to make its birth control pill Opill available over the counter has raised concerns from the US Food and Drug Administration. Perrigo stock was down 3.6%.

Nanobiotix (NBTX) shares were 245% higher after the company said it entered final contract negotiations following an agreement to a term sheet to develop and market its NBTXR3 therapeutic candidate with an unspecified pharmaceutical company.

