Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2023: FGEN, IRTC, CI, XLV, IBB

May 05, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

FibroGen (FGEN) was retreating by almost 6% after saying the phase three study of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes did not meet its primary endpoint.

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) was down more than 4% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $1.10 per share, wider than an adjusted loss of $0.80 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.82.

Cigna (CI) was advancing by over 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.41 per diluted share, down from $6.06 a year earlier but exceeding the $5.24 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

