Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2023: BIO, MBOT, PRGO, NBTX

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up around 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.3% higher.

In company news, Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) shares slumped over 16% after it reported lower Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) said its Liberty robotic system for endovascular procedures showed potential with no immediate adverse events reported, based on data from an animal study. Shares were down 4.3%.

Perrigo's (PRGO) request to make its birth control pill Opill available over the counter has raised concerns from the US Food and Drug Administration. Perrigo stock was down 3.4%.

Nanobiotix (NBTX) shares were 229% higher after the company said it entered final contract negotiations following an agreement to a term sheet to develop and market its NBTXR3 therapeutic candidate with an unspecified pharmaceutical company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.