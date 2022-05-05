Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2022: TNDM,SGFY,ARGX,ICPT

Health care stocks were under pressure late this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 4.7%.

In company news, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) tumbled over 15% after the insulin delivery pump reported a Q1 net loss of $0.23 per share, compared with a $0.08 loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ expecting a net loss of $0.09 per share for the three months ended March 31.

Signify Health (SGFY) dropped more than 14% after the health care analytics company late Wednesday reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $0.06 per share, improving on a $0.14 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share profit.

Among gainers, Argenx (ARGX) added 9.5% after Thursday saying its Vyvgart drug candidate increased platelet counts in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia, meeting the primary endpoint of the phase III trial to treat the chronic bleeding disorder.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) climbed 20% after announcing plans to sell selected foreign subsidiaries and rights linked to its international operations - including a license to commercialize its Ocaliva liver medication outside the US - to privately held Advanz Pharma for $405 million in upfront payments.

