Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2022: SGFY, ARGX, ICPT

Health care stocks were underwater this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was declining 3.6%.

In company news, Signify Health (SGFY) dropped over 14% after the health care analytics company overnight reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $0.06 per share, improving on a $0.14 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share profit.

Argenx (ARGX) added 10% after Thursday saying its Vyvgart drug candidate increased platelet counts in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia, meeting the primary endpoint of the phase III trial to treat the chronic bleeding disorder.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) climbed almost 22% after announcing plans to sell selected foreign subsidiaries and rights linked to its international operations - including a license to commercialize its Ocaliva liver medication outside the US - to privately held Advanz Pharma for $405 million in upfront payments.

