Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2022: CAH, ARGX, ZTS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.55% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.33% lower.

Cardinal Health (CAH) shares were retreating more than 7% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per diluted share, down from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.52.

Argenx (ARGX) shares were nearly 5% higher after the company said its Vyvgart drug improved the platelet count of patients with the bleeding disorder chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia, meeting its primary endpoint of a phase 3 trial. Separately, the company posted a Q1 loss of $4.36 per share, compared with a loss of $0.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected a loss of $4.61 per share.

Zoetis (ZTS) shares were advancing more than 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.22.

