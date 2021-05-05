US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2021: ESPR, OMI, HZNP, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was gaining 0.33% in value and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.60% in recent trading.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) was shedding over 28% in value after it reported a Q1 net loss of $3.50 per share, widening from a loss of $2.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $2.22.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was up more than 4% as it reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share in Q1 compared with $0.04 per share in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share, down significantly from $0.40 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.05. Horizon Therapeutics was up 1.4% recently.

