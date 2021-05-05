Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2021: CYRX,CHMA,IBIO,COCP

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF rising 0.1% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.7%, reversing an earlier gain.

In company news, Cryoport (CYRX) was over 11% higher late in Wednesday regular-hours trading after reporting a 445% increase in Q1 revenue over the same quarter in 2020 to $53.3 million, topping the analyst consensus looking for $46.8 in revenue for the life-sciences services company. Its $0.13 per share net loss for the three months ended March 31 also beat the Street view expecting a $0.22 per share loss.

iBio (IBIO) climbed nearly 16% after the biologics contract manufacturing organization Wednesday said it has successfully resolved a patent fight with Fraunhofer USA by granting a license to its plant-based recombinant protein manufacturing technologies in exchange for Fraunhofer USA paying iBio's legal costs and additional cash payments in 2022 and 2023.

Chiasma (CHMA) surged about 40% after the biotechnology company agreed to an all-stock buyout offer from Amryt Pharma (AMYT), with investors receiving 0.396 of an Amryt American depositary share for each of their Chiasma shares.

To the downside, Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) dropped over 32% after announcing a $40 million bought-deal offering of 26 million common shares priced at $1.54 apiece, or 28% under its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.