Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2021: CHMA,IBIO,COCP

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Chiasma (CHMA) rose about 40% after the biotechnology company agreed to an all-stock buyout offer from Amryt Pharma (AMYT), with investors receiving 0.396 of an Amryt American depositary share for each of their Chiasma shares.

iBio (IBIO) climbed over 18% after the biologics contract manufacturing organization Wednesday said it has successfully resolved a patent fight with Fraunhofer USA by granting a license to its plant-based recombinant protein manufacturing technologies in exchange for Fraunhofer USA paying iBio's legal costs and additional cash payments in 2022 and 2023.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) dropped over 31% after late Tuesday announcing a $40 million bought-deal offering of 26 million common shares priced at $1.54 apiece, or 28% under its last closing price.

