Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2020: REGN,PTLA,GNPX,OXFD

Health care stocks continued to rise Tuesday afternoon while most other sectors faded, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 2.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was 6% higher in late Tuesday trading after saying it will begin human trials of its cocktail therapy for COVID-19 in June and also reported better-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 net income and revenue. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $6.60 per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted net income of $6.09 per share on $1.81 million in revenue.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) jumped out to a 130% gain after the specialty drugmaker agreed to a $1.41 billion buyout offer from Alexion (ALXN). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Alexion will pay $18 in cash for each Portola share, representing a 132% premium over Monday's closing price. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

Genprex (GNPX) rose over 51% after the genetic therapy company announced an exclusive worldwide license deal with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for its Oncopres drug candidate and other immunotherapy technology related to the company's TUSC2 oncology therapies. The agreement includes an unspecified upfront payment to the medical school and research facility.

Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) slid 10.5% after the diagnostics company Tuesday reported a Q1 net loss of $0.23 per share, widening a $0.06 per share loss during the year-ago period while revenue declined 6% year-over-year to $13.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a $0.15 per share net loss at Oxford on $14 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.