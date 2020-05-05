Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2020: PTLA,GNPX,OXFD

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 2.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) jumped out to a 130% gain after the specialty drugmaker agreed to a $1.41 billion buyout offer from Alexion (ALXN). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Alexion will pay $18 in cash for each Portola share, representing a 132% premium over Monday's closing price. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

Genprex (GNPX) rose 59% after the genetic therapy company announced an exclusive worldwide license deal with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for its Oncopres drug candidate and other immunotherapy technology related to the company's TUSC2 oncology therapies. The agreement includes an unspecified upfront payment to the medical school and research facility.

Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) slid 13% after the diagnostics company Tuesday reported a Q1 net loss of $0.23 per share, widening a $0.06 per share loss during the year-ago period while revenue declined 6% year-over-year to $13.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a $0.15 per share net loss at Oxford on $14 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

