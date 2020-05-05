Health Care Sector Update for 05/05/2020: CEMI, GNMK, CORT, XLV, VHT, IYH

Health care companies were flat-to-higher during premarket Tuesday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were both unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 1% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was trading fractionally higher.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI), which rose more than 15% after obtaining a CE Mark for its DPP COVID-19 System, a serological test and analyzer that provides quick numerical readings of the levels of antibodies in an individual. The diagnostics company also posted Q1 net loss of $0.29 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.16 per share.

(+) GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK), which also gained almost 15% after reporting Q1 adjusted non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier. Total revenue for the quarter was $38.7 million, up from $21.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

(+) Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), which was up more than 7%. The pharmaceutical company posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.34, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Revenue grew 44% year-over-year to $93.2 million.

