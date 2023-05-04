Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2023: SRTS, KVUE, KR, MRNA, SNGX

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) shares sank more than 44% after it swung to a net loss in Q1 and said its sales more than halved from a year before. Alliance Global cut the medical device's company price target to $7 from $14.50.

Soligenix (SNGX) rose over 63% after reporting "positive" clinical data from a compatibility study evaluating HyBryte in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Kenvue (KVUE) was up more than 20%, fresh off its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Kenvue is the consumer health business spinoff of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Kroger (KR) has agreed to pay $68 million to settle claims by West Virginia that it failed to monitor opioid prescriptions filled by its in-store pharmacies, the state's attorney general said. Kroger shares were down 1.4%.

Moderna (MRNA) was rising 3.4% after it reported an unexpected Q1 profit with revenue topping market estimates, even though the drugmaker saw sales for its COVID-19 vaccine plummet.

