Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2023: REGN, ZTS, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.22% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down a slight 0.05% recently.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $10.09 diluted share, down from $11.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.56.

Zoetis (ZTS) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.31, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.25.

Moderna (MRNA) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q1 EPS of $0.19, down from $8.58 a year earlier but still outpacing the per-share loss of $1.75 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.