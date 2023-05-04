Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2023: KVUE, JNJ, MRNA, KR

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Kenvue (KVUE) was up over 20%, fresh off its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Kenvue is the consumer health business spinoff of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Kroger (KR) has agreed to pay $68 million to settle claims by West Virginia that it failed to monitor opioid prescriptions filled by its in-store pharmacies, the state's attorney general said. Kroger shares were down 1%.

Moderna (MRNA) was rising 3.8% after it reported an unexpected Q1 profit with revenue topping market estimates, even though the drugmaker saw sales for its COVID-19 vaccine plummet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.